SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District has been named a recipient of the Campus Prevention Network Seal of Prevention.
Presented by EVERFI and Parchment, the CPN Seal of Prevention is awarded to institutions of higher education that have demonstrated a commitment to digital prevention programs tied to student safety, well-being and inclusion. NWCCD was the only community college in Wyoming to receive the seal this year.
Each recipient of the CPN Seal of Prevention has taken action to create a safer, more inclusive campus through comprehensive, evidence-based digital prevention education on issues such as sexual assault, alcohol misuse, mental health and discrimination. The CPN Seal of Prevention establishes guidelines for discerning quality online prevention education and implementation practices, and positions prevention as central to key institutional outcomes, including: recruitment, student success, retention and advancement.
NWCCD utilizes online learning programs geared towards prevention and safety as a foundation for overall student programming at both Gillette College and Sheridan College. The rate of completion of these programs is around 92%. The aim of these programs is to provide a baseline of information for all students to be able to build on throughout their time at college.
“We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to make our campuses more welcoming, inclusive and as safe as possible for our students,” said NWCCD President Walter Tribley. “I want to thank our staff, faculty and our students for their proactive work to build a culture of prevention.”