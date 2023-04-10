SHERIDAN — With a gradual loss in faculty over the past few years, the Northern Wyoming Community College District is looking to hire lost positions back strategically. Sheridan College is also aiming to implement a new statewide scholarship called the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship.
With the gradual separation of Gillette College and Sheridan College, SC will have 40 fewer employees beginning in August as Gillette College separates from NWCCD into the Gillette Community College District, a change SC President Walter Tribley said will take some adjusting.
“One faculty member for 11 students was the average in 2019. We’re now one to 15,” Tribley said. “That’s not something to stand on the mountain and cheer about, but that’s an efficiency the college can start to live with, especially if we’re losing that revenue from Gillette.”
Tribley said due to the shortage of hands across the NWCCD, 16 positions were cut involuntarily, 10 from Sheridan College. Tribley said SC is working toward strategically hiring back those lost positions.
Despite a shorter pool of faculty, SC is looking to implement the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship, signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon during the 2022 budget session. The scholarship aims to support nontraditional students. To qualify, applicants must be 24 years old or older, have not earned a bachelor’s degree and not be eligible for a Hathaway scholarship. Applicants must register with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services for training assistance.
Those who are awarded the scholarship will have to repay the scholarship amounts received, which will go back into the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship expenditure account.
SC Vice President of Community Engagement and Strategic Communication Wendy Smith said the scholarship functions like an endowment and must have $50 million in it before the interest may be used for the purpose of the fund.
“The Legislature this year said, ‘We’ll add $20 [million].’ There was already $10 [million] in it, so it really is sitting there with only $30 million in it right now,” Smith said, noting that until the scholarship fund accrues enough interest or receives enough funding from the state, it can’t be used yet.
Because the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship is not yet properly funded, $1.25 million was put toward adult scholarships in the 2023 legislative session to allow the Wyoming Community College Commission to begin awarding scholarships this fall under the same guidelines as the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship.
Smith said the campaign funded by that $1.25 million will be called Kickstart Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship and will begin to market the scholarship for those who may need it this summer, with a rough timeline of early May.
