SHERIDAN — Sheridan College officials received notification last week from the Higher Learning Commission that the new associate degree in software development has been approved.
The HLC approval was the last step in the process of beginning the new degree, as it was previously approved by the Sheridan College Board of Trustees and the Wyoming Community College Commission.
College President Walter Tribley said this opportunity is significant because it creates open access to an important and lucrative field for the people of Wyoming and beyond.
“This program is delivered using state-of-the-art distance education methods so students can remain local,” Tribley said. “In addition, many jobs in this field can be done from home, or remotely, creating much-desired flexibility.”
The degree is available entirely online, or students may choose to enroll in some classes in person. It has also been supported, in part, by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon's Wyoming Innovation Partnership. As part of this collaborative effort, Sheridan College faculty member and the lead developer in creating this degree, Mark Thoney, worked with officials at the University of Wyoming and other community colleges around the state.
"The long-term vision for this degree is that students from anywhere in Wyoming could enroll in this program, without the need to relocate for school," Thoney explained.
According to Thoney, collaborative relationships are currently being set up with Western Wyoming Community College and Northwest College, and work continues with the University of Wyoming.
In other business, the Sheridan College board of trustees on Tuesday renewed Tribley’s contract, which includes extending the term of the contract to Sept. 1, 2027, and an increase in salary of 6% effective July 1, 2022. The increase reflects those received by executives since July 1, 2019, and 2% each year thereafter so long as employees receive the same or greater increase, starting July 1, 2023.
The board also noted that Trustee Erin Kilbride was voted on by her peers on the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees to represent the state at the Association of Community College Trustees, a national organization that supports community colleges throughout the U.S.
“Trustee Kilbride will represent Wyoming and Sheridan College well and we are proud to support her nomination in this role,” Tribley said.
The college board also approved the sale of two pieces of property located on Solutions Way to Whitney Benefits. The two properties, one measuring 5 acres and the other 21.08 acres, are located at 1600 Solutions Way. The sale amount was $2,144,000.