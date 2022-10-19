Computers-Students-Classroom-d02a9828-rs.jpg

Mark Thoney works with two students in 2019 at Sheridan College. Thoney, a Sheridan College faculty member, was a lead developer in creating a new software development degree recently approved by the Higher Learning Commission.

 Courtesy photo | Dennis Jacobs

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College officials received notification last week from the Higher Learning Commission that the new associate degree in software development has been approved. 

The HLC approval was the last step in the process of beginning the new degree, as it was previously approved by the Sheridan College Board of Trustees and the Wyoming Community College Commission. 

