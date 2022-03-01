SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 officials and community contributors narrowed down a broad scope of potential ideas for the recently acquired Fifth Street property to two central ideas: a career development center or multi-use community center.
SCSD2 board administration presented both ideas to Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees Monday for feedback and discussion on feasibility.
Narrowing to two ideas
SCSD2 took possession of the nearly 7.8-acre site after accepting a $1.4 million donation from Homer “Scotty” and Janet Scott in February 2021. The property currently includes as many as five structures, including a main building with office space, a 4,000-square-foot shop, laboratory and three greenhouses.
With property in hand, the school board’s Capital Construction Committee, which includes four board members, hosted a series of stakeholder meetings in June 2021.
Following private and public community outreach, respondents determined local foods and neighborhood enhancement as top priorities for the property, with economic development and youth sports and activities following closely, according to the community-wide assessment.
Community stakeholders developed the four top priorities, and the community outreach determined narrowed that further. Administrators worked with local grant-writer Susan Bigelow to identify grant opportunities, as well.
The space is zoned business with allowances for education use.
Business zoning restricts building heights to four stories at 45 feet tall. The largest single building structure that could be built on the site is approximately 82,000 square feet. A rendering of the property showed potential capacity of the space housing an 82,000-square-foot building with existing buildings in place.
The existing buildings will be torn down except for two greenhouses in better condition, SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said Monday.
Option 1: Career development center
Based on community feedback and conversations with NWCCD President Walt Tribley, a career development center would include classrooms in a newly resurrected building for culinary, hospitality and health care classes through SHS and Sheridan College, in addition to relocating two of the three greenhouses fit for renovation to accommodate local food production. The plan includes a full commercial kitchen with adjacent greenhouses as focal points for the project.
SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Assessment Mitch Craft said SHS students enrolled in career and technical education courses for hospitality and tourism currently utilize the high school’s kitchen, which causes significant spacing issues. Additionally, the Wyoming Community College Commission approved 10 new programs for Sheridan College Feb. 25, including a culinary art and hospitality foundations certificate, hospitality and tourism leadership certificate and hospitality tourism associate of applied science, which would directly benefit from sharing space in the proposed teaching facility.
Health care class offerings at SHS already closely collaborate with Sheridan College courses and offerings, and the career development center could house the district’s certified nurse assistant program, in addition to exploring the development of a medical assistant program in partnership with the college.
Additionally, the facility will be constructed in a way to cater to what Sheridan County needs as time progresses.
"The needs of our community — the needs of the college, the needs of our school district — will evolve over time, and the careers we need today might not be the same careers we need in 20 years," Craft said. "The idea is that the course offerings, the program offerings in the center will evolve with the community's needs."
Option 2: Multi-use community center
The idea of a multi-use center would include an event center that also houses a 200-meter indoor track with seating for 1,000-plus spectators, with additional opportunities based on needs of the district and the community. Additional specialized elements could be added to this facility as funding is available.
Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Director Shawn Parker said he routinely turns down groups wanting to host events in the community due to a lack of event space large enough to accommodate attendees.
"I know that without even having to push hard, we could pull an additional five to seven large events per year," Parker said of the potential space. "Economically, that would be massive."
Parker said most recent data estimated people come to Sheridan for 3.4 nights on average per stay and spend more than $150 per day. A conservative estimate, Parker said, with 500 people per 12 new events, that's an additional $3 million injected into the community.
One of the largest spaces in Sheridan County — Ramada Plaza, formerly Holiday Inn — accommodates 1,000 conference guests or 500 banquet guests in a ballroom, banquet facility and meeting rooms of varying sizes, according to its website, and hosts several large events throughout the year, including the Big Horn Home Builders Home and Garden Show and the Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show.
Parker said conversations don't usually continue after he lets interested parties know the county's largest venue only provides 10,000 square feet of space.
Craft envisioned the space allowing Sheridan County to host several school-based events, with the space potentially including a floor to cover an indoor track. The track remains an integral aspect to the multi-use community center, as indoor track and field is Sheridan High School’s most participated in sport. All indoor track and field events are held in Casper or Gillette due to facility limitations. More than 100 athletes currently practice in SHS hallways or Sheridan College for a majority of the season, as outdoor conditions don’t allow for practice on the SHS track during winter months.
If a multi-use community center — complete with an indoor track, removable floor and ample seating — were chosen as the best option for SCSD2’s Fifth Street property, SHS could potentially bid for state events through the Wyoming High School Activities Association. The bidding process happens years in advance, with a set of recommended criteria from WHSAA for its culminating events. WHSAA’s handbook recommends facility specifications to host regional tournaments, as well as a culminating event philosophy that outlines priorities for students, schools, parents and others.
WHSAA Associate Commissioner Trevor Wilson said staff sends out bid proposals for culminating events to schools around November. School districts or other entities must submit two- or four-year bids by the beginning of February, and the WHSAA board reviews and decides on future venues in early February, a year to four years in advance of the culminating event.
The board considers multiple factors when choosing locations for culminating events, which are included in the bid proposals sent out to schools, in addition to monetary considerations through donations given by the district, entity or local travel and tourism groups to WHSAA, Wilson said.
Currently, Sheridan County is only slated to host 2A and 4A golf in 2024, while Casper monopolizes the largest culminating events for Wyoming High School activities up through 2026, including state volleyball, wrestling, track and 1A-4A basketball. Most of those indoor events occur at the Ford Wyoming Center, a 28,000-square-foot multi-purpose facility with capacity for 8,000 seated patrons, owned by the city of Casper — funded entirely by the city’s portion of an optional 1% sales tax — and is managed by Spectra Venue Management. Ridgepoint Consulting's evaluation of the Fifth Street property — and zoning stipulations — maintained capacity for a maximum of a four-story, 82,000-square-foot facility in addition to the current buildings on site.
Figuring finances
Initial presentations did not include details regarding finances, building sizes or renderings from the Cody engineering firm working on the project options. Additionally, state funding cannot be allocated toward the project because the facility is considered a remodel, thus leaving Wyoming Department of Education coffers off the funding list.
Craft said, though, the best projects completed through the district and in the community have been through partnerships with private entities, and philanthropists and other organizations remain incredibly supportive of the greater Sheridan community.
An endowment remains a necessity for the capital construction committee members, knowing future funding must be considered alongside startup funds.
Moving forward
Stults estimated three to five years for fulfilling the project scope, with funding being a major factor in timeline. In the meantime, NWCCD Board Trustee Gary Koltiska suggested leasing the land to help build financial backing for either idea.