SHERIDAN — Gillette College and Sheridan College took one step forward in the separation transition Tuesday, signing an agreement for the transfer of personnel.
The Northern Wyoming Community College District, which includes Sheridan College and Sheridan College in Johnson County and classes provided in the Tongue River Valley, will begin transferring some employees to the newly formed Gillette Community College District at the end of June.
Once the employees are transferred, according to the agreement, GCCD will assume all costs associated with each employee.
At the end of June, Gillette-based facilities positions, information technology services positions, Area 59 positions, rodeo coach positions and Gillette College Foundation positions will transfer. The staff will be terminated from NWCCD June 29 and hired by GCCD June 30 to avoid any lapse in health insurance benefits.
This first phase of transfers will include approximately 40 employees, the compensation for which totals more than $1.7 million.
In September, another group of employees will transfer — primarily those hired through federal Mine Safety and Health Administration funding. That group includes 10 employees whose compensation totals $514,407.
In December, the transfer of the remaining 26 administrative and classified personnel, with the exception of nursing program administration and support, will transfer. The total compensation for those employees is about $1.6 million.
In the last transfer, outlined in the agreement to occur in August 2023, faculty for Gillette College will transfer. This will also exclude nursing program faculty, who will remain employed by NWCCD until accreditation and other issues are settled.
The 46 faculty in the last transfer have total compensation totaling $2.26 million.
NWCCD President Walt Tribley said while the transfers will take place over the next year, by July 1, all Gillette College staff will report to supervisors in Gillette, regardless of their funding source.
NWCCD attorney Clint Langer with Davis and Cannon, LLP, attended a meeting in Gillette this week and shared a couple of takeaways with the NWCCD board Tuesday. Langer said the Gillette leadership and transition team has expressed urgency in transferring the building leases or ownership to GCCD and has asked the NWCCD board to prioritize that issue. In addition, Langer said, GCCD would like to schedule another meeting of the transition team to begin exchanging offers and counteroffers regarding compensation that would be paid to NWCCD with those property transfers.