SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District campuses will transition to online instruction and remote operations starting Nov. 30 in accordance with the district’s plan in response to COVID-19.
Sheridan College, Gillette College and Sheridan College in Johnson County students will finish the fall semester online after Thanksgiving break through the end of the semester, Dec. 10.
District campuses will operate remotely from Nov. 30 through Dec. 21, serving students and the public via Zoom and by phone. Registration is currently open to current and prospective students for the spring semester. The district will be closed Dec. 22 through Jan. 3 for winter break.
According to NWCCD President Walt Tribley, the decision to move to online instruction and remote operations is intended to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
“While the situation is fluid and changing rapidly, these measures are intended to limit students and employees traveling and then returning to campus as much as possible,” Tribley said. “We know students want to remain on campus, but we must do everything we can to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
To streamline the transition to remote operations, the district installed Zoom phones for all faculty and employees, allowing them to utilize their direct phone lines through their computers during the remote operations period. In-person operations are scheduled to resume at all NWCCD campuses Jan. 4 and in-person classes Jan. 18, the start of the spring semester.
To register for classes, call the Gillette College Advising Office at 307-681-6001 or the Sheridan College Advising Office at 307-675-0100 for assistance. Current students may register through their self-service account and/or contact their faculty advisor.
The district plan is flexible and subject to change depending on local COVID-19 restrictions. The full plan and updates regarding the district’s response are located at sheridan.edu/updates.