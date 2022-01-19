SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District administrators assured board trustees Tuesday the leadership team remains dedicated to pushing the district through the separation of Gillette College from the district.
Pushing forward means supplementing lost enrollment from the split with new programs established through proper accreditation and a consistent method.
Estella Castillo-Garrison walked through the several steps potential degrees must endure before officially hitting the class catalog.
“We’re an accredited institution, and we don’t stand up programs willy nilly,” NWCCD President Walt Tribley said. “But we are responsible, and we are quick.”
Castillo-Garrison described around 11 steps that she and her team work through, planning at least a year in advance from degree idea to inception.
“We reverse engineer a calendar schedule so that we hit all these markers for programs,” Castillo-Garrison said.
Determining need remains the first aspect of standing up a new degree or certification offering. Those may include community needs, like opening of a new manufacturing facility and the need for skilled workforce in that area, or needs unmet by other institutions. With the loss of enrollment looming, thus triggering financial changes, Tribley said finances remain a large driver in creating and establishing degree and certification programs.
“Right now, finances are playing an inordinate and disproportionate role in all of our decisions,” Tribley said. “When times are really good and coal is going, we might simply say, ‘This meets a need for that industry sector for these students’ and may be more willing to bring on that low-enrollment program that’s going to cost more than it generates. Right now…it’s a financial analysis (when choosing which programs to implement).”
Following recognition of need, Castillo-Garrison’s team continues to develop curriculum for proposed degrees, followed by review processes of the curriculum locally by deans and chairs, a curriculum standards committee seated by NWCCD Faculty Senate, then to Faculty Senate and ending local review with the NWCCD board trustees.
Following board review, staff submits proposed degrees to committees and councils on a statewide level, ending with an executive council that includes all presidents of community colleges in Wyoming.
Before any degree program receives accreditation, it must be approved by the Higher Learning Commission of Wyoming. Following approval by the accreditation commission, the degree must also receive financial aid approval.
Not all programs in development for NWCCD are guaranteed to be approved by the Higher Learning Commission and will not be available on the course catalog until final approval. Thus, the list of programs in development, while Castillo-Garrison said she hopes will be before the board in its February meeting, must continue through the board and subsequent approvals before showing up in the fall 2022 catalog.
The degrees approved through the Higher Learning Commission are anticipated to appear in the fall 2022 catalog and available for students to enroll in the programs.