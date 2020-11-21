SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center will transition back into full-time telehealth services due to the increase in COVID-19 cases statewide.
All in-office and in-person services are suspended and buildings remain closed to foot traffic. All services including individual therapy, groups, intake assessments and crisis appointments will transition to telehealth through phone or HIPPA-compliant Zoom starting Monday.
For updates, check NWYMHC's website at wyomentalhealth.org or on Facebook. On-call services will continue 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
In case of emergency, call 911. Other office numbers include:
• Sheridan County: 307-674-4405
• Johnson County: 307-684-5531
• Crook County: 307-283-3636
• Weston County: 307-746-4456