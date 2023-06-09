SHERIDAN — A professional transition from journalist to author is rather common. Ron Franscell made that transition and more.
Franscell has an extensive portfolio, which includes reporter, editor and publisher experience across the western U.S. and 19 books, mostly about true crime.
Work as a journalist
Franscell’s career as a journalist began with The Sheridan Press in 1980.
“We had a beat structure that was kind of mind-boggling. I covered, for example, the Sheridan school district, Big Horn High School football, coal mining… I covered entertainment,” Franscell said. “So, you can see there wasn’t really one beat, it was pretty diverse.”
Franscell’s tenure with The Press was short lived though, as he spent about a year in Sheridan before moving to the Casper Star-Tribune and working as a reporter and editor in his time there. Subsequent stops included editor roles in New Mexico, California and Gillette before landing at the Denver Post for just less than three years.
For the Denver Post, Franscell wrote about the evolution of the American West. Notably, he also covered some of the very first days of the War on Terror following Sept. 11, 2001, in the Middle East. Franscell said he and a photographer left the first day commercial air travel was allowed following the tragedy.
“We were there very early, my first assignment, one element to the assignment, was to embed when we could with American units, so we spent three weeks on the USS Enterprise, we spent some time with American Special Forces units and then again with some more teams in the Sahara,” he said.
A majority of his time in the Middle East was spent away from American units and trying to gain a better understanding of why the U.S. was targeted.
“But, the bigger share of our time was getting into as many Arab and Muslim capitals and countries as we possibly could and doing reporting on the ground basically asking the questions that we were all asking,” Franscell said. “We wanted to know, ‘Why us?’ ‘What did we do?’ ‘Why were we attacked?’”
Franscell’s final stop journalistically was as the managing editor and a writing coach for the Beaumont Enterprise in Beaumont, Texas, which he left in August 2008.
True crime and mystery
During and after his journalism career, Franscell joined the likes of notable journalists-turned-authors such as Charles Dickens and E.B. White.
“It was during that time that I wrote a few books. Ultimately, I was a senior writer of the Denver Post, and it was during a time when American newspapers were entranced with narrative journalism.”
Upon his return from the Middle East, Franscell began work on “The Darkest Night,” his 2008 true crime novel.
“A variety of things inspired me to write a book about a crime that happened in Casper, Wyoming, (when) I was a kid, literally to the two girls who lived next door,” Franscell said. “That book became ‘The Darkest Night.’
“It set me on that course writing mainly true crime because it’s journalism but it’s also storytelling.”
Franscell is coming to Sheridan this weekend to discuss his latest book, which was born out of COVID-19 quarantines.
“So, I locked myself in my office with (many) years of experience writing about cops and courts and crime and forensics and I wrote this mystery that’s called ‘Deaf Row,’ and that’s what I’m coming to Sheridan to talk about,” Franscell said.
Jessica Bohnsack, an owner of Sheridan Stationery Books + Gifts, said this will be Franscell’s second stop in Sheridan. He did a book signing last year for his book “ShadowMan.” She said Franscell’s connections to Sheridan and Wyoming served as an impetus for helping to organize the event.
“He lived in Sheridan, he’s from Casper, he worked at The Sheridan Press years ago. A lot of his books are based in Wyoming, he’s got true crimes that are set in Wyoming,” Bohnsack said. “So, he’s a Wyomingite… he does like to come back when he has a book published, to come back to his home state.”
Franscell will be at Luminous Brewhouse at 1 p.m. Saturday to discuss his latest book.
“...Across the board, he’s a really great writer,” Bohnsack said. “I’m excited for people to meet him and have a book talk at Luminous to have that one-on-one with him.”