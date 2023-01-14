ReneePortrait01.jpg
SHERIDAN — Renee' Obermueller will retire from her position as Sheridan County administrative director June 30 after 18 years of service with the Board of County Commissioners. 

Obermueller, originally from Shoshoni, assumed her current position after 17 years in the banking industry and four years with Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The hallmarks of Obermueller's service to the county include the implementation of financial systems to ensure financial stability, the development of a capital improvement program and ensuring effective communication and coordination with Sheridan County elected officials, staff and with other Sheridan County municipalities and state agencies.

