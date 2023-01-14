SHERIDAN — Renee' Obermueller will retire from her position as Sheridan County administrative director June 30 after 18 years of service with the Board of County Commissioners.
Obermueller, originally from Shoshoni, assumed her current position after 17 years in the banking industry and four years with Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The hallmarks of Obermueller's service to the county include the implementation of financial systems to ensure financial stability, the development of a capital improvement program and ensuring effective communication and coordination with Sheridan County elected officials, staff and with other Sheridan County municipalities and state agencies.
Obermueller shared her experience from the past 18 years.
The Sheridan Press: What was your journey into this administrative position?
Renee Obermueller: My husband and I relocated to Sheridan in 1998. At the time of our move, I was working as a financial specialist and coordinator for a Bureau of Reclamation irrigation project in the basin and worked remotely in Sheridan until the project was finished. Prior to this my background was in banking (16 years), and I was resolved to look for something different than banking, but still wanted to be a part of the “financial” world. I blame the rest of the story on Commissioner Terry Cram! In 2000 I applied for the Office Manager at the Sheridan Regional Game & Fish Office and was accepted. That is where I met Terry. When he decided to retire from the Game & Fish and run for Commissioner, the business office at the county was seeking help and he encouraged me to apply. I applied, was hired in 2005 and the rest is history!
TSP: Why did you choose to take it?
RO: I pondered this quite a while actually. I liked the position at the Game & Fish and was not looking for anything different. Looking back, I think the main reason was it seemed challenging. I was intrigued with the aspect of local government because it touches so many different areas in a community. A new financial software program for the county was introduced in 2004, and the current staff was working through transition items, and I believed I could bring beneficial experience to the table.
TSP: What are the benefits of staying as long as you have in a position?
RO: Institutional knowledge! There is nothing that can replace this but time. It brings continuity to a system that has the ability for constant change, i.e., elections of county and other government officials, new legislation, etc.
TSP: What are some key things you learned while working in your position?
RO: Tomorrow is another day, and what is on your desk today will still be there the next day and the day after and the day after. All joking aside, I have learned to be an expert at time management and prioritizing work. You cannot do this job without those skills. I have learned to be self-aware and know my strengths and weaknesses. I have acquired better listening skills and social skills by working alongside different individuals in order to build relationships that are necessary to carry out the duties of the job.
TSP: Would you choose this path again? If so, why? If not, why not?
RO: Yes, if I was younger! For me it has been a rewarding and fulfilling 18 years but I’m looking forward to retirement.
TSP: What does it take, internally, to conquer what you do every day?
RO: You have to like the type of work, and you have to like people even more. This is a busy detailed position, that includes interaction with staff, elected officials, and members of the public on a daily basis. I rarely close my door and I am available for most anything that comes up. You must be flexible and entertain the “now” or the moment may pass with no resolve.
TSP: Any advice to the incoming person replacing you?
RO: Develop a personal leadership philosophy (PLP) if you have not already done so. Knowing how you lead is essential not only to yourself, but those around you. Respect your employer, colleagues, and subordinates but stay convicted to your values.
TSP: Any plans yet for retirement?
RO: At the moment no. I will take a few months, enjoy the summer and see what is to come.
Peak Consulting has formally started the recruiting process and will be accepting applications through Jan. 23, 2023.
The formal job posting, which includes desired qualifications for the position, can be found on the Sheridan County website, sheridancounty.com or a copy of the posting can be sent to you by emailing laura@peakconsult.net.
Qualified candidates interested in applying please email a cover letter and resume to Laura Lehan at laura@peakconsult.net. For further inquiries please call 307-655-5405. All inquiries and applications will be held strictly confidential.
