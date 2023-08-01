SHERIDAN — According to a media release by Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish, SFR, Sheridan Police Department, Wyoming Regional EMS and Goose Valley Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 545 E. Loucks St. Monday, Jul 31, three minutes after midnight. No civilians, pets or emergency personnel were injured during the fire.
SFR arrived on scene at 12:06 a.m. to find a single story home with visible smoke outside. Fire crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home and began to suppress the fire. Once inside the home, SFR crews found a majority of smoke and a small fire in the attic. According to the release, the fire was quickly brought under control and fire crews transitioned to checking for extension of the fire into adjacent areas of the structure.