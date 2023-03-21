SHERIDAN — A driver and passenger are alive after colliding with a tree on Pass Creek Road March 15, though the driver was hospitalized.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue responded to a single vehicle accident March 15, according to a media release. The collision occurred at 3:15 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a tree. According to the media release by SFR Capt. Chad Brutlag, the passenger of the vehicle was able to escape the vehicle by their own power but due to the extent of the damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle, the driver was trapped in the car.