SHERIDAN — A better than expected tourism season, rebounds in retail sales tax revenues and budget cuts already underway may mean the state faces a smaller deficit than previously anticipated, according to a report released by fiscal experts in the state.
“The downturn in Wyoming’s economy and associated revenue collections are historic, especially for Wyoming’s top two industries — mining and tourism,” the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group report states. “However, the depths of the downturn, to date, have not been as severe as contemplated in the May 2020 projection in part due to actions of the federal government.”
While the report reflects some positive economic news, it still points to challenges within the energy sector, employment numbers and tax collections as well as the uncertainty surrounding the long-term economic impact of the pandemic.
In addition, it still indicates a looming deficit. The CREG report anticipates Wyoming’s General Fund, which pays for the bulk of government operations, will fall short by $451.1 million and an education shortfall of approximately $300 million. Combined, that means a $750 million deficit; the May report put that number closer to $1.5 billion.
Gov. Mark Gordon, though, reminded legislators Monday the state’s financial situation is anything but sustainable and will either require additional revenue or additional cuts that could fundamentally change the way Wyoming’s government operates.
“We already knew that we were spending far more than our income could support,” Gordon said Monday morning.
He added that the state’s fiscal woes are not fully caused by the pandemic, only amplified by it. And while some may be tempted to create a budget to get the state through another year, allowing the pandemic to play out, Gordon said he’s not interested in building a budget “to get us to next year.”
The CREG report indicated the better-than-expected fall situation is due in large part to federal funds delivered through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — which included additional income for individuals, boosted unemployment benefits and money distributed directly to the states. Wyoming has used that money to boost businesses, nonprofits and a slew of other aspects of the state economy.
Gordon announced cuts totaling 10%, or $250 million, across state agency budgets in August. He indicated at that time an additional 10% in cuts would come this fall.
Even beyond that 20%, Gordon said, more cuts may be necessary.
The JAC heard from a number of agencies Monday regarding what the next 10% cut may look like and some potential solutions. A large part of Monday’s meeting involved discussing a fee survey conducted of all fees state agencies charge to the public for services.
In addition, legislators heard from the Wyoming Community College Commission, community college officials, Wyoming Department of Health, Secretary of State, University of Wyoming and Department of Administration and Information. Each expressed concern regarding further budget reductions and indicated statutory changes may be required to remove mandated duties from state agencies.
The JAC will continue its meeting Tuesday, when it will conclude with directives to its members and LSO for any potential action required moving forward.
Gordon is expected to release his fiscal year 2021-2022 supplemental budget Nov. 16.