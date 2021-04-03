SHERIDAN — This week's Summit Award winner, Piper O’Dell, is a competitive individual who admits she doesn’t like to lose. However, when she does lose, she turns the event into a learning opportunity and strives to do and be better the next time. This drive to be her best is reflected in her cumulative GPA of 3.98 and the many activities she participates in at Sheridan High School.
O’Dell, an SHS senior, is a National Honor Society student and her class load has included advanced placement chemistry and English 1010. She said English was her favorite subject because it allows her to be creative. O’Dell has enjoyed writing short stories since she was a little girl.
One of O’Dell’s talents is playing the violin. She has been playing since first grade and has played under the instruction of Razmick Sarkissian since the sixth grade. O’Dell is nominating Sarkissian, SHS orchestra director, for the Academics for All Outstanding Educator. She stated he is a great mentor that lives according to his own advice. Additionally, he always tries to be available whenever students need help and is extremely dedicated to his work.
“Piper is one of the leaders in the SHS Symphony Orchestra," Sarkissian said. "She excels in performance and meets the daily expectations in the performance area. She is an extremely bright young lady with impeccable manners.”
One of her favorite mottos is to treat others the way you want to be treated and be respectful to others, which is reflected in Sarkissian’s view of O’Dell.
O’Dell also keeps busy as a member on the SHS track team and has received All-State recognition. She stated the most rewarding part of being on the track team is being able to contribute to the team, particularly cheering on teammates during events with hugs at the finish line.
In addition, track has made her a stronger person following the themes of “stay confident, be a fierce competitor and be unstoppable." One of O’Dell’s SHS track highlights was winning the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay race at the 2019 indoor State Track and Field meet and setting a new record. O’Dell explained that it was the first event of the day, and she and her teammates exclaimed, “Let’s just go win it!” When they won, it was amazing and set the tone for the rest of the meet.
In regard to influences in her life, O’Dell spoke very highly of her father, Kevin O’Dell. He has taught her a strong work ethic, to be serious when you need to be but also how important it is to be lighthearted and laugh at times.
Two important skills O’Dell developed while attending SHS are time management and the ability to make friends.
In addition to her academics, O’Dell also takes time to volunteer for various organizations. She has volunteered at her dad’s archeology company, rang the Salvation Army bell during the Christmas season and helped with the 100-mile Dead Swede bike race. Her side jobs include helping at a daycare she attended as a child and working a lemonade stand at various events.
O’Dell has not yet decided where she will attend college in the fall of 2021, but she has received academic scholarships to further her education. When she makes a selection, she is planning to major in forensic science. This field has always intrigued her, and she completed an internship at the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office that solidified her interest in pursuing a career in the field of work.