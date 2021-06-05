SHERIDAN — In the summer of 2020, nearly double the number of boats were inspected at Lake DeSmet check stations than in 2019, and it’s likely that this summer will be another busy one.
“Last year was through the roof. Between April 18 and Sept. 27, when Lake DeSmet check stations were open, over 10,000 watercraft were inspected,” said Christina Schmidt, Wyoming Game and Fish Department public information specialist for the Sheridan Region. “In 2019, it was 5,768, so that number almost doubled.”
Reed Moore, aquatic invasive species specialist for the Game and Fish who supervises inspections, said the lake gets especially busy when the water temperature warms, and people head to the reservoir with boats in tow.
“We don’t get really busy until the water temperature is warmer, and right now it is still on the incline. But we are seeing people out fishing already, and statewide last year, we were up 40% from the previous year,” Moore said. “We don’t really have any way to track why that is, but pretty much everything regarding outdoor recreation, because of the pandemic, was up.”
With the introduction of kokanee salmon to the lake in 2019, and redoubled efforts to restore the rainbow trout population, it’s more important than ever to keep the ecosystem healthy. Everyone from agricultural water users to recreationalists depend on a healthy ecosystem at Lake DeSmet, and wildlife biologists are sampling fish populations this week. Boat inspections are also underway.
Although the rainbow trout fishery had struggled in recent years, WGFD Fisheries Supervisor Paul Mavrakis said that biologists are seeing signs that the rainbow are coming back. According to the latest data compiled by fisheries biologist Gordon Edwards, overall gill net catch rates for rainbow trout rebounded slightly in 2020, and around 50% of rainbows sampled were Eagle Lake strain.
That marked an improvement, compared to 2019 when Eagle Lake rainbows were rare. The average rainbow measured about 13.5 inches in 2020, and the largest was 18.2 inches. Anglers also reported “catching a lot of small rainbows” on good days at the lake, suggesting that the recently stocked cohorts survived well and showed promise for the years to come.
On the aquatic invasive species front, the Game and Fish published a rapid response plan this spring in the event that zebra or quagga mussels are detected in Lake DeSmet. These types of mussels have wreaked havoc on many Midwestern and western waters, including in the Great Lakes. The closest affected bodies of water are perhaps a series of reservoirs along the Big Missouri River in South Dakota.
“We do not have the zebra and quagga mussels here yet. We certainly hope we don’t ever,” Schmidt said. “They basically filter, or clean out the water. The way I think of it is that they suck out the entire bottom layer of the food chain. There are fewer microscopic things for other animals to eat, and in a food chain, they have really wreaked havoc where they have appeared.”
Moore said that preventing the mussels from ever arriving would be much better than trying to mitigate their effects once here.
“The biggest thing with all aquatic invasive species we have is making sure your boat is cleaned, drained and dried,” Moore said. “It doesn’t matter what species we are preventing. That’s the best prevention.”
Although there are other species the Game and Fish monitors for, including Asian clams and New Zealand mussels, it’s likely quagga and zebra mussels would have the biggest impact at Lake DeSmet, economically and to recreationalists themselves. The organisms can clog pipes and screens and the shells are sharp and can cut people, according to the Center for Invasive Species Research. They have also been associated with avian botulism outbreaks in the Great Lakes and create an immense financial burden because of the need to continuously and actively manage them.
Estimates are that it costs more than $500 million per year to manage mussels at power plants, water systems, and industrial complexes, and on boats and docks in the Great Lakes.
“We developed plans if they are detected, because there would be impacts not only to boaters, but the state in general,” Moore said.
“There is not really a way to get rid of the species we are worried about, but instead people try to manage them,” he explained. “A lot of irrigation districts or water facilities, the cost for them to operate has gone through the roof in places where there are quagga and zebra mussels. All the sudden, you have a big build up of living and dying shells, and those things cause problems with filtration systems and irrigation systems.
“Even beach goers that aren’t actually boating, they will be impacted by thousands of shells washing on shore because as those organisms explode in population, there is that biomass,” Moore said.
In general, an invasive species is classified as such because it does better than a native species, beating them out and affecting an entire ecosystem. If a positive sample for the invasive species is detected, and then verified by a second lab, at least 36 months of negative samples must be taken for a body of water to be “cleared.” If one adult mussel was found in Lake DeSmet, eight subsequent years of testing would be required. The mussel population, though, could explode much before that, although there have been a few places where the mussels were detected and did not thrive.
“Even though we don’t have AIS in Wyoming, it is important to always clean, drain and dry your boat going between any water to not move anything,” Moore said.