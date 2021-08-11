SHERIDAN — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed the death of a Sheridan County resident attributed to COVID-19.
The older adult woman died last week. She had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
The last death associated with COVID-19 in Sheridan County occurred in March. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 32.
In the descriptions, “older adult” includes those older than 65. Additional information about this person is protected by Heath Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on the location of a person’s permanent residence and official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
As of Tuesday morning, Sheridan County had 24 active confirmed cases of COVID-19, with nine individuals hospitalized with the illness.