SHERIDAN — The Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation is the new owner of a former juvenile facility on Big Goose Road west of downtown Sheridan.
Joe Steger, a sales associate with Century 21 BHJ Realty, confirmed the sale of the 227-acre site between Normative Services Academy, Inc., and the Scott Foundation was completed Tuesday morning.
“This is great for the community,” Steger said. “We’re all very excited about it.”
NSI board of directors put the property up for sale at the beginning of June with an asking price of $7.2 million. However, neither Steger nor representatives of the foundation would not comment on the final sale price.
“The property is under contract with a closing date after careful review and consideration at the end of September,” said Jenny Craft, Scout Foundation executive director. “The vision of the foundation — its founders, trustees and staff — is to continue to make Sheridan a great place to live, work and play. We want Sheridan and our state to thrive.”
The property was the site of a juvenile facility operated by the Alabama-based Sequel Youth and Family Services and housed about 80 students until it was closed in late March.
The closure occurred several months after California officials announced it would be removing all of its students from Sequel facilities throughout the U.S. At that time, about a quarter of the students at NSI were from California, with a majority of the students coming from Montana.
The loss of revenue from California ending its relationship with Sequel served as a death knell for the Sheridan facility, according to local NSI officials.
Craft said foundation officials don’t have any immediate plans for the property that includes a cluster of six homes, main office, seven dormitory dwellings with classrooms, shop buildings, medical center, gymnasium, and football field and track with seating.
“The Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation will be exploring ways to best utilize the land and facilities so as to benefit this entire community well into the future,” Craft said. “The trustees and staff will engage with key partners during a time of thoughtful inquiry and careful planning. It is our ardent hope that this rare opportunity best serves our nonprofits, as well as this region as a whole.”
Craft added foundation officials, despite not having a definite plan for the site, could not pass on buying the property.
“We just see it as a tremendous resource. And, as they say, they don’t make more dirt,” she said. “It’s an opportunity that doesn’t come along every day.”
NSI board member Bob Rolston of Sheridan said he was pleased the property sold in a relatively short amount of time.
“I’m just pleased it will stay local, that it went to a purchaser like the Scott Foundation that will develop the property for the benefit of the community,” Rolston said.
The sale of the property could also signal a new beginning for the NSI board. Rolston said the board might use the proceeds of the sale to create a new foundation continuing NSI’s mission to serve the social well-being of area youth.
“Everyone is working together on what’s a good purpose (for NSI),” he added. “That’s all just pie-in-the-sky thinking at this point. There’s a lot of work to do.”