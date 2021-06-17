SHERIDAN — A press release from Crow Agency fire officials Wednesday indicated fighting the Buffalo Pasture fire in Little Bull Elk Canyon on the Reservation Bighorn Mountains will take weeks.
The fire has not grown much more than 250 acres but dense timber, with 800-1,000 tons per acre of wood to burn, the canyon remains unsafe for firefighters to dig line until the fire cools significantly, according to a press release.
Retardant drops slowed an initial run north toward Bighorn Lake 7 miles from the fire, but the fire continues to climb up canyon walls, as of Wednesday morning.
A heavy and light helicopter, hotshot crew, water tender, local crew and camp crew are ordered. Air resources and elite crews diverted Wednesday to higher priority incidents nearby.