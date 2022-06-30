BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — As our nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, Bighorn National Forest employees encourage the public to be extra careful with campfires, where they are allowed, and combustible materials to prevent human-caused fires.
Summertime on public lands can be full of great memories if individuals practice the right safety measures, officials said. BNF personnel provided a few helpful reminders and tips for best practices to help prevent wildfires while recreating on the forest over the holiday weekend.
To reduce wildfire risk, consider the following:
• Practice proper vehicle maintenance, ensure tow chains are secured and vehicle has no dragging parts, check tire pressure and properly maintain your brakes. Even chains dragging along the ground, such as those on ATVs, can spark fires.
• Park vehicles/trailers and off-highway vehicles away from dry grass or brush.
• When target shooting, take a few simple precautions to prevent devastating results: place your target on dirt or gravel, switch to paper targets, incendiary targets and exploding ammunition are not permitted, bring a shovel and fire extinguisher and report any fires by calling 911.
• Fireworks are never permitted on public lands; leave them at home.
• If you choose to have a campfire, keep it small, make sure you never leave your fire unattended and completely put out your campfire before leaving. Practice the drown, stir, feel method when extinguishing your campfire. Use water or dirt to douse the fire, stir the ashes and if necessary, continue to add water or dirt until the fire is smothered. When smoking in a non-restricted area, always dispose of cigarette debris in an ashtray.
• Avoid driving and parking in tall grasses. Exhaust particles and hot exhaust pipes can start grass fires.
• Know before you go — Always check with local agencies and counties for the area you will be visiting to see what fire restrictions are in place. Know what is allowed and what isn’t. Please obey those restrictions.
Even an accidental fire start can result in the individual being held responsible including fines and/or jail time. See readyforwildfire.org/Prevent-Wildfire for more great tips on how to prevent wildfire and be prepared for fire season. To learn more about campfire safety, see smokeybear.com.
Officials recommend individuals check the weather before you go, taking the appropriate equipment including maps, carrying enough water, letting someone know where you are going and when you plan to be back and utilizing suggested or required safety equipment.
Officials also ask that forest visitors adhere to the Leave No Trace Principles of outdoor ethics to leave public lands ready for the next visitors to enjoy.