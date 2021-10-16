SHERIDAN — Public health officials agree it’s important to prevent the spread of flu during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the best way to do that is through vaccination.
“There is a certain amount of risk from flu every year. It kills about 40,000 to 60,000 people in the U.S. most years,” said Dr. David Nickerson, an emergency medicine specialist at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Urgent Care. “In a similar way as what you see in COVID-19, the same people are at risk for severe disease from influenza as well.”
Sheridan County Public Health is offering the Quadrivalent Preservative Free flu vaccine for anyone six months of age and up, said Jennifer Graves, COVID-19 public information officer for Public Health. All local residents are encouraged to get a flu shot this year as soon as possible, she added. SCPH will be holding multiple flu clinics and people can also contact SCPH to schedule a flu shot appointment, which are administered on Friday mornings at the office at 297 S. Main St.
“(Flu shots) are one step people can take to reduce the likelihood of illness this season,” Graves said.
According to Nickerson, SMH was at about 90% capacity this week.
“Especially with our hospital being closer to capacity, now that we have more people admitted with COVID infections, having a big influx of people who need to be admitted for influenza is something that could make us pass capacity,” he said, adding that flu shots are also available on a walk-in basis any time SMH’s Urgent Care is open.
“It wouldn’t take too much more, like people having pneumonia complications from influenza, to push us past capacity. That, of course, impacts everyone else who has other medical problems as well,” he said.
According to Wyoming Department of Health Public Information Officer Kim Deti, flu numbers reported in 2020 were extremely low, but it is difficult to predict what will happen this year.
“Flu has been around a long time, and it is probably not going away. We have always avoided making predictions about a flu season, but last year, we did see very, very low levels of influenza,” she said. “When you look at all the precautions people were taking to avoid COVID-19, some of them really made sense in helping to prevent the flu as well.”
That said, people are moving around a lot more this season, and that could mean an increase in flu virus circulation, she said. Vaccinations are the best way to prevent either illness, and it is safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine on the same day, according to Deti.
“The number one thing we recommend every season is to get the vaccine, and of course, we encourage people to get vaccines to prevent COVID-19 as well,” Deti said.
Sheridan County Public Health Nurse Debra Haar said because of the rapid transmission of flu from person to person, viruses like influenza evolve very quickly. That means last year's vaccine may not protect someone from this year's virus. New flu vaccines are released every year to keep up with rapidly adapting flu viruses, Haar explained.
“When you get vaccinated, your immune system produces antibodies to protect you from the viruses included in the vaccine. But antibody levels may decline over time — another reason to get a flu shot every year,” she said.
Vaccination is especially important for people at high risk of influenza complications, including pregnant women, older adults, young children, people with weakened immune systems and chronic medical conditions that can increase the risk of influenza complications.
There are a variety of reasons to get a vaccine, Haar continued. They include, but are not limited to, the simple fact that no one wants to get sick.
“It is miserable and potentially dangerous,” she said. “No one wants their household, friends or loved ones sick. Again, it's miserable and potentially dangerous.”
Missing more school, work, activities or extracurriculars than have already been interrupted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic can add to a very trying and stressful time, she said.
“Your community is already struggling to keep businesses functioning, and the health care system working for all the members of its community. Every single sick person just increases the impact on an already struggling infrastructure,” Haar said.
Haar also suggested the following steps people can take to help protect themselves and others from the flu and other viruses, including COVID-19:
Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Use an alcohol-based sanitizer on your hands if soap and water aren't available.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
Avoid crowds when the flu is spreading in your area.
Avoid being in close contact with others who are sick.
Cover your mouth with a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze, and then wash your hands.
Regularly clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces, such as counters, light switches or doorknobs. This can help to prevent the spread of infection from touching a surface with the virus on it and then your face.
Practice good health habits. Get regular exercise, get enough sleep, drink plenty of fluids, eat a healthy diet and manage your stress.
If you become sick with the flu, you can also help prevent the spread of the flu by staying home and away from others for the duration of your illness.