CROW AGENCY, Mont. — Fire officials are asking participants to remain fire-safe for the duration of Crow Fair by keeping and drinking plenty of water around camp.
Temperatures 100 degrees and hotter — plus wind gusts up to 30 mph — greet campers Thursday and Friday at Crow Fair.
Through the weekend, highs will hover near 90 with up to a 30% chance of a brief heavy shower.
Keep vehicles off dry grass, grease trailer hubs, and keep chains from dragging. Keep family close and safe.
Several fires burned near and around Crow Agency this week, including one swather-caused 614-acre fire Tuesday southwest of St. Xavier; two firework-caused fires around midnight Monday, 6 miles west of Crow; a vehicle-caused small fire off of Sand Creek Road Monday and a bag full of burning trash fire at the Crow dump transfer site Sunday evening.
Tuesday, fire danger was very high at Wolf Mountain Lookout, high in the Reservation Pryor Mountains and moderate in the grasslands. By Friday, all five Reservation remote weather stations should be high or very high.
Six engines from Crow and Pryor with 21 personnel will staff Crow Fair through the weekend. For the first time in many years, fire danger is not severe enough for BIA Crow Agency to preposition extra resources at Crow Fair. However, nearby agencies cooperate to speedily share firefighting duties, including air tankers and helicopters in Billings and the BIA helicopter stationed in Crow.