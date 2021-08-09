SHERIDAN — Construction crews anticipate completing renovations on Sheridan High School’s agricultural wing shortly after the start of the 2021-22 school year, according to Sheridan County School District 2 officials.
Troy Decker, SCSD2 maintenance director said the upgraded HVAC, workstations and air filtration systems will cost more than $154,000, funded through the district’s major maintenance fund.
“The Sheridan High School agriculture program is well-established and fast-growing,” Decker said. “Classes taught in the department range from large and small animal sciences, plant sciences, business, engineering, power structural and technical systems, as well as the most popular track, ag welding.
“In the last couple of years the department has seen a large increase in enrollment and often has students on waiting lists,” he added.
According to district officials, the agricultural wing at SHS remains an integral part of the school’s John B. Kendrick FFA Chapter.
Student members must be enrolled in an agriculture class to be involved with the FFA chapter, with members then having the opportunity to compete in career development events directly related to the lessons taught in the agriculture classes.
“Many students that participate in these activities receive significant scholarships, leadership positions, and skills that prepare them for the workforce, technical schools or college,” Decker said.
SHS students will benefit from the renovation project, he added, with the upgrades providing a quieter classroom environment and a superior air filtration system.
Overall, the project included upgrades to the wing’s lighting, ventilation and heating systems, and new workstations, with related classroom areas receiving new desks and chairs.
The renovation project is slated to be completed by Sept. 17.