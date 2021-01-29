SHERIDAN — Fifteen states and the District of Columbia require that children under age 2 are in rear-facing car seats, and Wyoming’s legislators are considering a bill that would require the same here.
House Bill 23, “Highway safety-child restraints,” has been received for introduction in the House and was approved by the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Interim Committee during its interim session. If passed, the bill would require rear-facing infant seats and child safety restraint systems for children younger than 2 and would increase fines for a violation from $50 to $100 for a first offense and $200 for a second offense.
“We want to keep children rear-facing as long as possible,” said Robin King with Johnson County Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Maternal Child Health. “It all has to do with the physics of the car seat and the baby. When you are turned backwards, it alleviates that stress on the neck and if you are in a frontal crash, that car seat comes up and cradles the baby between the car seat and the vehicle seat.”
In Sheridan, parents can call Compass Center For Families for help with installation and use of their seats, according to Korissa Duff, a child passenger safety technician.
“We can schedule a one-on-one seat check, troubleshoot and answer questions. I recommend parents have all seats, new or currently in use, checked, even when transitioning to a new stage in a multistage seat,” Duff said, adding that Sheridan is exceptionally fortunate in that there are several child passenger safety technicians available at Compass Center For Families, Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Sheridan Fire-Rescue.
“I wholly support the changes to the proposed legislation. Keeping children safe should take priority,” Duff said. “It has been my observation that many people believe the age the law allows for an infant to forward face is what is safest, not realizing it is a bare minimum at best. The legislation has the potential to protect innumerable children for this reason alone.”
According to Buckle Up Kids, a partnership with Safe Kids Worldwide, Wyoming Department of Transportation Highway Safety Program and the Wyoming Department of Health, motor vehicle related injuries kill more children and young adults than any other single cause in the United States. Karson James, highway safety behavioral grants program manager for WYDOT, said the Highway Safety Office provides funding to train child passenger safety technicians, and in turn, those individuals offer assistance to the public when it comes to installation of child passenger seats.
Despite these efforts, Wyoming Highway Patrol Col. Kebin Haller told legislators in committee vehicle crashes continue to threaten children.
“Vehicle fatalities continue to be the leading cause of children deaths in our country,” Haller said. “Rear-facing child restraints better protect infants and children due to their small and fragile skeletal structure.”
A child should ride rear-facing for as long as possible, sometimes even up to age 4, Anthony Green of Safe Kids Worldwide said.
“Here's why: It's based on the physiology of a small child’s body. Developmentally, a child younger than 2 has a large head in proportion to the rest of their body, as well as structural features of their neck and spine that place them at particularly high risk of head and spine injuries in motor vehicle crashes,” Green said.
Safe Kids Worldwide is tracking several pieces of legislation in other states that would require rear facing seating in Montana, New Hampshire and Arizona. House Bill 23 aligns with industry standards, while also increasing the safety of Wyoming children, Haller said. Currently children in Wyoming are required to be in a restraint in a rear seat if they are 8 years or younger with a maximum fine of $50 for a first violation.
In Colorado, the maximum fine for a first car seat violation is $82, and only those younger than 1 year and less than 20 pounds are required to be in a rear-facing infant seat in a rear vehicle seat, according to Safe Kids There is currently no requirement for rear-facing seats in Montana, although child restraints are required in general for those younger than 6 years and less than 60 pounds. In Nebraska, though, a rear-facing car seat is required for children younger than 2, similar to proposed legislation in Wyoming.
Finding the appropriate seat for a child can be intimidating, and King said the best resources are with local technicians or can be found online are from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Through the NHTSA’s website, parents can input their child’s birth date, weight and height and find recommendations on when to move to a less restrictive seat.
“The longer you can keep them rear-facing, or with a five-point harness, especially for longer rides, the better,” King said. “If they are not in the appropriate seat and they fall asleep, they may slouch over and not be as protected.”
Each car seat has its own weight limits and guides, and while parents always anticipate the next big milestone for their children, changing car seats later is always better.
“Kids go through all these milestones, and parents might think it is a great milestone to move to a forward facing seat, or to a booster,” King said. “But those milestones are best to wait out, keeping them as long as possible rear-facing. And then, after they move forward facing, keep them in that five-point harness for as long as possible.”