SHERIDAN — Record-high heat is headed for Sheridan and the surrounding region Tuesday and parts of the week, with National Weather Service officials warning of the impacts of the highs on people, pets and humidity levels.
Temperatures Tuesday will eclipse 100 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a release from the National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana, at 3 a.m. Tuesday. Mixed dry and gusty winds out of the southwest will add to the heat.
“As a result, we should see temps from 104-109 Fahrenheit in our central county warning area where the air mass will be hottest,” the report reads. “All-time records will be approached in Billings (108F) and Sheridan (107F).”
An excessive heat warning is in effect in the region, issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, is imminent or has a very high probability of occurring.
A warning is used for conditions posing a threat to life or property. The heat index must reach 105F for more than three hours per day for two consecutive days, or the heat index reaches more than 115F for any period of time.
Heat impacts vulnerable populations and weather service officials advise young children and infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women to remain out of the heat as much as possible.
In addition, it is never safe to leave a child, disabled person or pet locked in a car. If you have a toddler in your household, the NWS website reads, lock your cars even if it is in your own driveway. Children can die in a hot car in 10 minutes, according to NWS.
More information about remaining safe in the heat is available in English and Spanish through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.