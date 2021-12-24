SHERIDAN — Christmas with the Kendricks is a tour of Trail End State Historic Site unlike any other. The plexiglass barriers come down, ropes are stowed away and parties of six sit in the mansion’s rooms and watch and follow along as actors perform the lives of one of Sheridan’s most prominent families.
Site Superintendent Sharie Shada came up with the idea in December 2018. The mansion had already closed for regular tours, but they still received calls from interested guests. So, thought Shada, why not offer a special tour in that first weekend after tour season closes?
Shada pored over newspapers, official documents and even family journals and letters to create a script as true to the family as possible. Shada focuses her research on the period between 1913-1933. Each year the script and the stories change. The 2021 tour followed events leading up to John Kendrick’s election as the Democratic party candidate for state senator in 1916.
Kendrick and his family moved to Sheridan in 1909. He led a successful political career serving on the Wyoming State Senate from 1910-1914 and from 1916 until his death in 1933. He served as the ninth governor of Wyoming from 1915 until he resigned 1917 after being elected as state senator.
For the 2021 tour, which took place the weekend Dec. 17, Shada used a new and unconventional resource — Sheridan High School yearbooks. Shada said two of the characters in the play, one a cousin the other a school friend of Manville Kendrick, attended the school.
“I could talk about how this kid played center in football and things like that,” Shada said. “Another was a girl who had a funny anecdote in the yearbook. It gave another look at these people from the perspective of their peers.”
In developing the script, Shada said because some of the rooms are too small, Manville’s room for example, she cannot set stories there.
“Sometimes it depends on the size of the room. How many actors can I fit plus an audience of six? And then where do I put the chairs? Those special logistics really factor in where people can go,” Shada said.
Once the script has been developed, Trail End advertises a casting call. New and returning actors answer the call. Allyson Harvey was cast as Mrs. Eula Kendrick in 2018 and has since reprised the role each year.
In preparing for the event, Harvey said the actors practice lines together in their rooms. The actors collaborate with each other and with Shada to alter dialogue to best fit the personalities of the Kendricks.
To better understand Mrs. Kendrick, Harvey said she did lots of research.
“I had to look up pictures of her. I asked Sharie a lot of stuff. I asked Cynde Georgen, who wrote a book on Mrs. Kendrick, stuff too so I could portray her accurately,” Harvey said. “I think she was a strong woman, very much the head of the household. She wanted to be supportive of her husband and children. I try to bring all that out.”