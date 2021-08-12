CHEYENNE — Kelley O'Leary will host a webinar about cleaning to prevent infection at 1 p.m. Aug. 13.
O'Leary is from the Hawaii Department of Health and is an expert on infection control. O'Leary will be offering suggestions for keeping a house clean and making it more difficult for infection to thrive. O'Leary will cover the difference between cleaning and disinfecting, how to look up whether your disinfectant kills COVID-19 and the contact time needed for adequate disinfection.
To take part in the webinar, call 253-215-8782, visit bit.ly/WebinarHouseCalls or visit facebook.com/aarpwy.