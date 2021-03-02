BIG HORN — If Dustin Olsen had a hat for each role he filled in the Big Horn schools, Big Horn High School principal Al Sparkman said he’d need a rack that fills an entire wall to keep them all organized.
Olsen wears the hats of a middle school and high school band and choir director, drama teacher, speech and debate teacher and — just for fun — elementary music teacher, Sparkman said.
“Because of Dustin's work with our students, which now begins in fifth grade at the elementary, he's building a program that soon will turn out students with skill sets that will be coveted by community groups and colleges,” Sparkman said. “For students to develop a lifelong love of the arts and music through programming that Dustin sponsors and potentially use that love to pay for college or to develop a greater involvement in our Wyoming communities is pretty darn cool to watch.”
And because of the influence Sparkman has seen Olsen have on his students, the BHHS principal nominated Olsen for the National High School Heart of the Arts Award. The award is organized by the National Federation of State High School Associations, which accepts one nominee from each state. It recognizes those individuals who exemplify “the ideals of the positive heart of the arts that represent the core mission of education-based activities.”
Eight individuals from across the country receive the award each year.
During his five-year tenure at BHHS, Olsen has worked to build the arts programs into one of the best in the state. For example, BHHS earned its highest finish at the Wyoming State Drama Competition by placing third last year. After reviving a speech and debate program a few years ago that had been dormant for a decade, one of Olsen’s speech and debate students this year has earned a spot in the national competition.
It all started with a shift in culture, Olsen said. When he arrived in Big Horn, he felt there was a belief that you couldn’t be both an athlete and a musician. Now, many of his students participate across disciplines.
That shows in the growth of the arts programs in Big Horn. Olsen taught approximately 30 students in grades six through 12 at the schools when he first started. Now, he teaches more than 170, though that includes fifth-graders as well.
“I just love seeing the kids have this pride in what they are accomplishing,” Olsen said. “...We know research has shown time and time again that students participating in the performing arts think at a higher level... because they are using both sides of their brain. But there is a whole other aspect, too. The teamwork and self-control you have to have to be successful in a performance ensemble is big.”
Sparkman noted the school district couldn’t replace Olsen with any other individual that could fill the roles Olsen does.
“The fine arts programs that he champions at our schools are a direct result of his mission to develop our students to the best version of themselves possible,” Sparkman said.
That support from school administrators has helped Olsen in his success, as has the support from his family and fellow educators. The time dedicated, through, is worth it because Olsen said he has seen the affect the arts can have on students.
“The arts save people’s lives,” he said, acknowledging that a handful of students throughout his years teaching likely never would have graduated or gone on to college had it not been for an artistic pursuit. “They give students a voice, an identity. … If you take that away and you take out a part of their soul and their personality, it’s a lot more challenging to help them find their place.”
The arts, too, Olsen said, fit into nearly every other academic subject.
That heart — on display in Olsen’s full-throated advocacy for the arts and his students — will continue pushing Big Horn schools and their students to showcase their talents for years to come.