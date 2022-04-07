SHERIDAN — State Farm agent Jon Oman has received the company’s prestigious Chairman’s Circle award for his Sheridan office. This honor is awarded to only 3% of more than 19,000 State Farm agents across the country.
In addition to recognizing an agent’s outstanding sales ability, this top award honors agents who align their business with the long-term direction of the company and who act as advocates for their customers. Only a select few agents within State Farm receive this honor annually as there are strict qualifying criteria that must be met.
Oman, a Sheridan resident since 2015, is a third-generation State Farm agent. His grandfather, father and uncle were agents in Minnesota, as is his brother. Oman's State Farm career began in his brother’s office, where he worked for six years prior to opening his own State Farm office in Sheridan. He has received other awards since becoming an agent six years ago; however, this is his first year qualifying for the Chairman’s Circle award.
“Our agency is committed to serving our customers’ needs and making a difference in our community on a daily basis," Oman said. "As a third-generation agent, State Farm is much more than a job to me. State Farm is approaching our 100th year in business and partnering with our organization means a great deal to our team. Building and continuing a legacy our customers can be proud of is at the forefront of what we do in Sheridan.”
Oman's State Farm team members are Elissa Oman, Julie Davidson, Darci Bork, Brad Tiffany and Karen Secor.