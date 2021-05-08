CLEARMONT — Less than a week after Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui tendered his resignation, the district board of trustees could vote to appoint his successor, albeit for a very short period.
Action items for the SCSD3 board’s upcoming regular monthly meeting Wednesday includes the possible appointment of Gerry Chase, a music teacher at Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School, as interim superintendent. Auzqui said the appointment, if approved, would be “for a very short time,” possibly only a month from July 1 to Aug. 1.
“That would give the board a little longer to review a few things,” Auzqui said, adding that Chase has previous experience as a K-12 administrator.
Previous news reports by the Buffalo Bulletin state Chase graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in music and later a master’s degree in administration, as well as having enrolled in UW’s doctoral program in educational leadership.
His experience as an administrator reportedly includes serving as a principal in Big Piney and Hanna and then superintendent of the Sublette County School District.
In an ironic twist, Chase later served as the top administrator for Johnson County School District 1, the same position Auzqui resigned to take effective July 1, from 2014-18.
“Chase has served as a superintendent in two other Wyoming districts and is qualified to serve as an interim superintendent,” said Brian Farmer, WSBA executive director. “We are presently exploring options for the board and will share those with them at a future meeting. They are taking time to review options and to make a decision that is in the best interest of the district.”
Auzqui added Chase would return to his role as a music instructor once he had completed his short-term duties as interim superintendent.
The potential appointment of Chase as interim appointment next week comes after the school board officially accepted Auzqui’s letter of resignation, as well as agreeing to contract with the Wyoming School Board Association to conduct a national search for his successor, at a special meeting May 6.
The candidate search, however, is not planned to begin in earnest until later this fall, with the hiring of Auzqui’s successor most likely not to occur until February or early March 2022.