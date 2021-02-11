SHERIDAN — The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is, in motorcycle parlance, a beast of a machine.
It has an engine with the strength of 47 horses and a frame tested over thousands of miles and hours and a wide variety of road conditions. The engine, both at idle and full power, runs steadily and confidently — a gentle burble when idling transforms into a distinctive rumble at full power.
Looking over the motorcycle — her motorcycle — at Sheridan Iron Works, Michaela Trumbull still seems a bit in awe of the machine.
Trumbull, a local cosmetologist who leads the local chapter of female motorcycling group The Litas, is one of seven female motorcyclists from across the country who have been presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by Royal Enfield as part of its “Build. Train. Race.” road racing program.
For a small-town Wyoming woman like Trumbull, this is a dream come true — a fairy tale with significantly more leather and engine grease than you normally see in those stories. And if she seems a bit in awe of everything that has happened the last few weeks, that’s because she is.
“I am still kind of in an awe moment,” Trumbull said. “There are not that many women on motorcycles — both around the country and certainly here in Sheridan. I just think this is such a great opportunity to change that and to show women they can do this too. I hope people see me and get inspired — I don’t know how to build a motorcycle, and I certainly don’t know how to race it, but I am still pursuing my passion. If I can do it, anyone can.”
In a matter of months, each of the amateur motorcycle enthusiasts will have a chance to customize their GT 650’s — removing the headlight, giving it a paint job and altering the seat, brakes and controls among other things. Then they will have a chance to race their machines on courses in Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Alabama.
For Trumbull, the program is a chance to further develop a passion first sparked by her husband, Coy Trumbull.
"We were in the Spearfish Canyon when I told him 'I don’t want to be on the back of your motorcycle anymore,'" Trumbull said. "'I want to ride my own.'"
Trumbull learned the ropes from her husband in the Sheridan High School parking lot where she shared the space with a teenager learning to drive stick shift. From those humble beginnings, her passion has grown and thrived.
“I bought my first bike, and then I bought my second, and now suddenly I have six,” Trumbull said.
But Trumbull realizes she is an amateur motorcyclist, and she still has a lot to learn. She has never customized a bike before and certainly never raced. She’s resolved to take things slowly as she readies her bike for the contest’s April 15 deadline.
“Tearing everything off my bike all at once kind of gives me anxiety,” Trumbull said. “So I’m taking things one step at a time and slowly altering it piece by piece.”
Trumbull isn’t alone on this journey of self-discovery. Royal Enfield has paired the competition participants with professional road racer and mechanic Melissa Paris, who will mentor the women through every phase of the program — from motorcycle design and build to physical training for the three races.
Paris, who was a competitor in the “Build. Train. Race.” program herself last year, said she lobbied for Trumbull to be included in this year’s competition.
“In the interview process, I was impressed with how involved she was in the female motorcycling community there in Sheridan,” Paris said. “She is passionate about getting more women into the sport and making it a more welcoming environment for them. I know Royal Enfield has a lot of the same passion, so Michaela was really a great fit for this.”
Locally, Trumbull is being sponsored by companies like Go Fast Don’t Die and Vulcan Coatings, Auto Body and Bedliner.
Go Fast Don’t Die is financially sponsoring Trumbull while also providing a work space at Sheridan Iron Works, according to cofounder Brett Riley.
“We are an apparel company, but we are less about selling apparel than selling an ethos and contributing something positive to the motorcycle world,” Riley said. “Michaela is a great representation of that ethos — of really living life to the fullest and trying new things.”
Although she is still in the early design stages of the contest, Trumbull has already learned and grown through the process, particularly in the interviews she did prior to being accepted into the program.
“The interviews were difficult for me, but my goal throughout this process has been to put myself in an awkward situation every single day to help myself grow,” Trumbull said. “As uncomfortable as it can be at times, it is also incredibly rewarding.”
Regardless of where the next few months take her, Trumbull said she was honored to be a part of the program. She said she hopes to emerge from the summer with a confidence she can take with her — both behind the handlebars and in her daily life.
“I want to have the confidence that, if I see some bike pulled over on the side of the road, I know I can help and figure out what’s wrong with it,” Trumbull said. “If I could work on any bike in front of me and know what I’m doing, that would be great…I don’t think this is going to necessarily open up a new career for me, but hopefully it will provide me with a new path and allow me to pursue this passion even further. This is my moment, and I’m determined to make the most of it.”