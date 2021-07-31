SHERIDAN — Wyoming Department of Transportation District 4 Engineer Scott Taylor shared a plan focusing on preservation for upcoming projects in the region, while pushing a Coffeen widening project several years down the road.
Taylor presented an $87.25 million dollar state transportation improvement plan to Sheridan City Council earlier this week, previewing road construction projects scheduled in District 4, which includes portions of Sheridan, Campbell, Johnson, Weston and Crook counties.
Taylor said, in light of the agency’s current funding shortfall, the focus of the latest improvement plan centers on preserving assets WYDOT currently has, rather than creating new assets. WYDOT — which is funded through the state’s general fund — is currently facing a funding shortfall of roughly $354 million a year.
“We are in asset preservation mode due to our current budget crisis,” Taylor said. “We’re not doing anything that’s capacity-driven like the Coffeen South project… No more 8- or 10-foot shoulders, no more big reconstruction jobs. It’s almost strictly mill and overlay jobs.”
This focus on preservation over expansion has delayed two construction projects in the district, including one in Sheridan County. An $18.7 million expansion of Coffeen Avenue, which would widen the highly traveled street to five lanes, was originally scheduled for 2022 and has currently been delayed until 2028.
Taylor said design on the project was near 100% completion and could move forward as soon as 2024 if grants or additional COVID-19 stimulus dollars materialized. Similarly, mill and overlay work on 18.3 miles on U.S. Highway 14A, a 22-mile scenic stretch of mountain road in the Bighorns, is on a list of candidate projects that could move forward with additional funding.
For its part, the city of Sheridan will soon approve a cooperative agreement with WYDOT, which will allow the Coffeen expansion project to be “shovel-ready” so it can move forward once funding is obtained, according to city engineer Hanns Mercer.
The agreement, set to be approved during Monday’s city council meeting, sets forth the terms and conditions by which the city and WYDOT desire to participate in the construction of various enhancements along the project area including a pathway, lighting, landscaping and an irrigation system.
“This would make it shelf-ready and shovel-ready in case they do get some federal funding to bump that project back up to possibly 2024,” Mercer said.
The District 4 improvement plan currently includes $24.2 million in projects in 2021. The largest of these is the $8.5 million reconstruction of the U.S. 14 bridge into Ranchester. That project, which is set to go out to bid next month, covers 0.8 miles from the I-90 interchange west to Coffeen Road and Railway Street. Other 2021 projects include a $4.4 million mill and overlay of 10.46 miles of U.S. 14/16 between Ucross and Clearmont, which is set to begin in September. An 11.48-mile reconstruction of a portion of the I-90 Acme interchange is also set to begin in September and will cost $7.8 million.
The intersection of Fifth Street and Sheridan Avenue will also get an upgrade later this year, with a new traffic signal and such enhancements as lighting, irrigation and sidewalks along the thoroughfare. The traffic signal, which goes to bid in September, will cost $520,000 with the remaining corridor enhancement, which goes to bid in December, budgeted at $2.6 million.
The department has also budgeted $360,494 for the installation of two new digital signs along U.S. 14 and U.S. 16 in 2021.
Next year, 2022, will bring $5.2 million in projects including a $3.1 million mill and overlay of 7.74 miles of U.S. 14 near Sibley Lake, which will go out to bid in December 2021. The department has also budgeted $2.1 million for a traffic signal upgrade at the intersection of Coffeen and Lowell streets in Sheridan.
In 2023, there will be just one $3.95 million project — a 0.8 mile resurface of a portion of Sheridan’s Main Street from Dow Street to Burkitt Street. The city will work with WYDOT to replace utilities as the road is resurfaced, Taylor said.
The following year, 2024, brings the most expensive project on the plan — a three-part project on I-90 between Ranchester and the Montana state line. This will include a 5-mile mill and overlay, along with mitigation of rock slides and the realignment of 3 miles of road. The project is expected to cost $23.5 million.
“We have a lot of slides so we’re going to mitigate those, and that eastbound lane is going to shift towards the median and going to be rebuilt to get away from those slides,” Taylor said.
WYDOT budgeted $4.2 million in projects in 2025, including a 2.81-mile mill and overlay of U.S. 14 East near Jim Creek Hill, which is expected to cost $2.7 million.
There will also be a 2.81-mile mill and overlay on Story’s Fish Hatchery Road for the projected cost of $1.5 million.
Projects currently budgeted for 2026 total $15.7 million and will include an $8.2 million mill and overlay of 12.68 miles of U.S. 14 East near Murphy Gulch. There will also be a $4.3 million mill and overlay of 8.86 miles of U.S. 14/16 East near the towns of Arvada and Clearmont, and a $3.2 million mill and overlay of 6.3 miles of U.S. 14 between Steamboat and Dayton.
The last year of the plan, 2027, includes a total of $9.2 million in projects including a $5.3 million mill and overlay of 6.55 miles of Decker Road, and a $3.9 million mill and overlay of 6.22 miles of Dayton’s Main Street.
In addition to the previously mentioned projects, WYDOT plans on rehabilitating 69 bridges in District 4 — roughly 13% of the district’s 518 bridges — by 2027, according to Taylor. Those projects will cost $38.1 million over seven years.
WYDOT officials will hold another presentation on its improvement plan at the Sheridan County Courthouse Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. Community members can also learn more about the plan — and leave comments about the planned projects — at wydotstipmeeting.com.