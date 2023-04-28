SHERIDAN — Gabrial Holcomb, 18, was arraigned in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday on one count of aggravated battery and one count of theft, both felonies, regarding the theft of several firearms in March by a group primarily composed of juveniles.
Aggravated burglary is punishable by a sentence of five to 25 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $50,000 or both. Felony theft is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
Court documents allege Sheridan Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible theft involving juveniles — one juvenile claimed two other juveniles broke into a private residence and took a firearm. The owner of the residence was contacted by police March 28 and confirmed his house was broken into and several firearms were missing, including pistols, revolvers and rifles.
One juvenile named in court documents as J.M. initially denied involvement in the alleged theft but later admitted to it, naming five other individuals who participated, to include Holcomb. J.M. advised SPD detectives the group entered the residence on more than one occasion between March 20 and March 24.
Holcomb was later contacted and arrested March 29, alleged in court documents to being found in possession of a .25 caliber pistol, an empty holster, two .45 caliber magazines and ammunition. The affidavit of probable cause alleges the day before, a group of those involved were driven to Ranchester by an adult female to dispose of the stolen weaponry in a river after being tipped off to the investigation.
Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Sheridan County Search and Rescue traveled to the location and recovered two rifles, five pistols, an “Uzi-like” handgun and several calibers of magazines and ammunition.
Holcomb pleaded not guilty to the charges. District Court Judge Darci Phillips set Holcomb’s jury trial date for Aug. 28.
