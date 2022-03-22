SHERIDAN — Contractors installing the traffic light at the intersection of Fifth Street and Sheridan Avenue will close the block of Sheridan Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets beginning March 23.
WYDOT’s contractor, Casper Electric, has worked under traffic the past week preparing the intersection for the installation of the traffic light. Although traffic has been manageable and cooperative, the contractor is finding that unloading equipment and materials under live traffic may inhibit the overall safety of the crew and the traveling public and have asked for the closure of this block.
As with any WYDOT project, the safety of the traveling public and the contractors is top priority, and therefore WYDOT staff has asked the city of Sheridan for permission to close this single block of Sheridan Avenue.
According to WYDOT, traffic will still be able to navigate the intersection, with the exception of this short detour. Advance notice and detour signs will be in place redirecting through traffic around the construction area.