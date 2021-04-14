SHERIDAN — One of the five COVID-19 “variants of concern” recognized by scientists has been detected in Sheridan County, according to Sheridan Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger.
One case of variant B-1-429 has been found in Sheridan County, Addlesperger said. The variant, first detected in California, is spreading rapidly through the United States and has been found in at least 25 other countries, according to the New England Journal of Medicine. Studies have found the variant could be up to 20% more transmissible than “normal” COVID-19 and is more resistant to current vaccines than other strains.
The variant located in Sheridan County is just part of the recent spate of variants detected throughout the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The department reported last week that recently analyzed genetic sequencing revealed the state had at least 40 cases of the two California variants B.1.429 and B.1.427. There were also at least 40 cases of United Kingdom variant B.1.1.7 and one of South African variant B.1.351
That means the state has at least one case of four of the five “variants of concern” outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The fifth variant, which is currently undetected in Wyoming, originates from Brazil and Japan.
Addlesperger said the WDH report, while helpful, may not paint the full picture of the variants’ spread in the community.
“Based on the report, we know there are more variants in the community than we currently have positive tests for,” Addlesperger said. “We know we aren’t getting a full picture of what is going on. The Department of Health has not reviewed all positive patient samples, so the true number and spread of the variants is likely greater than what has been revealed so far.”
While some states, like Michigan, have been hit hard by the variants, Wyoming remains relatively untouched at this point and COVID case numbers remain low in Sheridan County, according to Addlesperger. As of April 13, the Wyoming Department of Health reported nine active lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sheridan County, including three new cases. There have been 3,051 recovered cases and 31 deaths in the county.
“I think it’s partly our isolation and how spread out we are here in Sheridan County,” Addlesperger said. “Luckily, we haven’t reached critical mass where things start spreading yet.”
Still, the presence of the variants in the state is of concern, Addlesperger said, especially as many locals have eased up on public health measures such as social distancing and mask-wearing in light of the dissemination of the COVID-19 vaccines and a reduction in local cases.
“I hate to see a lot of these things go away,” Addlesperger said. “Especially in light of the variants, there is still a benefit to throwing a mask on when you’re in town and around other people.”
But the best way to fight the variants is to continue disseminating the vaccines, Addlesperger said.
“People who have got vaccinated are in pretty good shape,” Addlesperger said. “There may still be some transmissibility of the variants, but people who have been vaccinated aren’t getting sick with it. Vaccines are keeping people from getting sick, so if we do get a little outbreak, our No. 1 defense is to get immunized.”
As of April 12, Sheridan County had administered 8,756 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and 7,339 second doses, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The county has also administered 285 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all county residents. Residents must be older than 18 to receive the Moderna vaccine and older than 16 to receive the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“There are lots of opportunities to get vaccinated,” Addlesperger said. “People just need to choose one of the pathways and get it done.”
Go to.clockwisemd.com/hospitals/339/appointments/new to schedule your vaccination at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Vaccines can also be scheduled by calling 307-675-4471 and leaving your name, date of birth and phone number.