SHERIDAN — One man is dead after public safety officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Decker Road, near the Highway 339 intersection, Friday night.
Undersheriff Levi Dominguez said Sheridan County Sheriff's Office deputies, along with members of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, were dispatched to the scene around 8 p.m. Friday, after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a male, was found dead at the scene, Dominguez said.
Deputy Sheridan County Coroner Kaye Penno said the crash victim remains an unidentified John Doe. Penno said the coroner’s office is doing everything it can to identify the man and locate next of kin.
The incident will be investigated further by WHP, Dominguez said.