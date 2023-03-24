Sheridan Fire-Rescue stock
SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at 425 W. Burkitt St. Thursday, according to a press release by SFR Chief Gary Harnish. No occupants were harmed in the fire and one pet was transferred to a nearby veterinarian.

Sheridan Fire-Rescue arrived at the residence at 1:45 p.m. to a single story home with smoke showing. The homeowner advised there were two pets inside the house. The fire crew entered the residence, finding a moderate amount of black smoke and elevated temperatures.

