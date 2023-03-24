SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at 425 W. Burkitt St. Thursday, according to a press release by SFR Chief Gary Harnish. No occupants were harmed in the fire and one pet was transferred to a nearby veterinarian.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue arrived at the residence at 1:45 p.m. to a single story home with smoke showing. The homeowner advised there were two pets inside the house. The fire crew entered the residence, finding a moderate amount of black smoke and elevated temperatures.
The fire was brought under control at 1:55 p.m. and the crew transitioned to checking adjacent areas of the home to ensure the fire hadn’t spread. While searching the home, fire crews confirmed there were no other occupants inside but found two pets. According to the media release, one pet was removed from the home and transported to a nearby veterinarian by the Sheridan Police Department Community Service Officer. The other pet died.
The building was ventilated and overhauled to remove residual smoke, heat and the potential for rekindle, after which the scene was turned over to SFR Origin and Cause investigators. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
One person is currently displaced due to the extent of the damage to the house. No civilians or emergency personnel were injured during the fire.
SFR encourages the public to check the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes. If the smoke alarms are not working or are over 10 years old, SFR has free smoke alarms available.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.