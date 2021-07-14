SHERIDAN — The home of what once was Sheridan College’s culinary program, the Wyoming Culinary Institute, on South Sheridan Avenue is back up for sale.
In May, the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees approved to accept offers on two pieces of property, allowing college officials to move forward with the sale of the former culinary school and another property on East Sixth Avenue.
At the board’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday, NWCCD President Walter Tribley reported the agreement on the South Sheridan Avenue property had failed to be completed.
“We closed on East Sixth Avenue,” Tribley said. “The property on South Sheridan has not.
“It’s receiving lots of activity,” he added, referring to the former culinary school site. “It has been shown.”
Craig Achord, NWCCD vice president for administration and chief financial officer, in May reported the college had received as many as five offers for a more than 10,000-square-foot property on East Sixth Avenue, located near the Sheridan campus, which includes a nearly 1,300-square-foot shop.
The board then approved accepting an offer of $130,000 on the property, which the college purchased in 2016.
At the same time, board members also approved to accept an offer on two lots at 1841 and 1851 S. Sheridan Ave., home to the former Wyoming Culinary Institute, for $650,000. The lots total 35,000 square feet and include a more than 3,100-square-foot building that had been purchased by the college in 2007-08.