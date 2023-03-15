SHERIDAN — First started in Montana to respond to a need to provide substantial primary care to rural populations, One Health expanded throughout the state, aiming to unite smaller, independent health clinics in the summer of 2015. By fall 2020, stand-alone clinics from Hardin, Ashland, Miles City, Lewiston, Chinook and Harlem, Montana, united to form One Health. The business has now been working into northern Wyoming, making its way to Sheridan. 

One Health worked its way to Sheridan through the Sheridan Health Center. The two businesses shared the same passion to provide health care for the community, said provider Marlene Schuman, so One Health merged with Sheridan Health Center and moved to 201 E. Fifth Street. One Health staff hosted a grand opening March 8.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

