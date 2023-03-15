SHERIDAN — First started in Montana to respond to a need to provide substantial primary care to rural populations, One Health expanded throughout the state, aiming to unite smaller, independent health clinics in the summer of 2015. By fall 2020, stand-alone clinics from Hardin, Ashland, Miles City, Lewiston, Chinook and Harlem, Montana, united to form One Health. The business has now been working into northern Wyoming, making its way to Sheridan.
One Health worked its way to Sheridan through the Sheridan Health Center. The two businesses shared the same passion to provide health care for the community, said provider Marlene Schuman, so One Health merged with Sheridan Health Center and moved to 201 E. Fifth Street. One Health staff hosted a grand opening March 8.
One Health provides a variety of services, staffing doctors, dentists, psychologists, pharmacists, nurses, social workers, therapists, community health advocates, medical assistants and service representatives. The Sheridan office is working toward getting all of the positions filled, complimenting the other open offices. Currently, the Sheridan office has doctors, dentists and therapists.
“We focus more on the outpatient side,” One Health CEO David Mark said. “We do a lot of preventative care and routine health.”
One Health works with all patients, whether they have insurance or not, Schuman said.
“For those with no insurance, we try to use our programs to get medications for them or any kind of imaging or labs that they need,” Schuman said. “We have a great 340B pharmacy program that allows certain medications to be significantly reduced in the cost. I had a patient who was paying $125 a month with insurance, then with the program, we got it down to 17 cents a bottle.”
One Health works closely with Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff to provide further care for patients, Mark said. One Health can send patients to the hospital in emergencies or receive labs.
One Health does not provide free health care; however, they do offer a Sliding Fee Discount Program. This program entails reduced medical fees, dental assistance and pharmacy assistance. To get started, applicants must fill out the program application at one of the office locations. All family members in one’s household will be covered for a year under the program and the enrollment must be reviewed annually to continue to receive the benefits.
