SHERIDAN — One Health, a Montana-based federally qualified health center that offers integrated primary care, behavioral health care and dental services, opened the doors to a new Sheridan clinic Aug. 10.
The clinic is in the historic Sheridan train depot at 201 E. Fifth St.
“With the opening of this new Sheridan clinic, One Health hopes to address the needs of the community now and into the future,” said Dr. David Mark, CEO of One Health. “We are accepting medical appointments right now and will expand care into in-person behavioral health, dental and pharmacy soon.”
One Health provides in-person and virtual health care services to anyone in need, from young children to adults. As a federally funded community health center, One Health offers discounted fees to qualifying patients based on income and family size.
The new Sheridan clinic served as the original train depot for the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad. Built in 1892, it was located across the street from the Sheridan Inn, making food and lodging easily accessible for rail passengers. The depot was moved to its current location at 201 E. Fifth St. in 1910.
One Health purchased the building in 2021 and partnered with In Yarak Construction and Arete Design Group to remodel the building for medical and dental services. The interior of the first floor and the basement were rebuilt to make way for a combination dental and medical clinic.
The new space includes six medical exams rooms, three dental operatories, a pano X-ray room, a medical lab, blood draw room, a dental materials lab, and team rooms for both the dental and medical teams. The exterior of the building was updated with metal siding, metal roofing and the surrounding deck and railing replaced with durable aluminum decking and new cable railing, all while maintaining the historic character of the building.
One Health is located in eight communities in Montana and expanded services into Wyoming through a merger with Heritage Health Center in June. Sheridan Health Center — a local clinic caring for the uninsured and low income population since 2005 — merged with One Health in July. One Health currently has four Wyoming locations, which include Sheridan, Powell, Greybull and Lovell.
A grand opening celebration of the clinic is planned for this fall. To make an appointment or to learn more about the current services provided, call 307-674-6995 or visit onechc.org.