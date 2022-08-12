New One Health Location_KC 001.jpg
One Health is open for business and now seeing patients at the new location located at the corner of 5th and Broadway Street Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

SHERIDAN — One Health, a Montana-based federally qualified health center that offers integrated primary care, behavioral health care and dental services, opened the doors to a new Sheridan clinic Aug. 10.

The clinic is in the historic Sheridan train depot at 201 E. Fifth St.

