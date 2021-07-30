SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department officers took one 30-year-old male into custody after a brief standoff at the former Rock Stop gas station and convenience store on East Fifth Street Friday afternoon.
According to SPD, at approximately 1:23 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a man breaking into the business located at 1514 E. Fifth St. The building was unoccupied at the time of the break-in.
SPD officers arrived on scene and established a safe perimeter, then contacted the suspect, David Michael Swenson, of Sheridan, inside the building.
Swenson complied with all instructions issued by officers and was placed under arrest for property destruction. Swenson was transported to the Sheridan County Detention Center.
According to SPD, Swenson allegedly broke at least one glass door leading into the building. The estimated replacement value of the door is greater than $1,000.
Property destruction is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000 or both, if the cost of restoring injured property or the value of the property if destroyed is $1,000.