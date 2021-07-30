Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.