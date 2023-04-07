SHERIDAN — One occupant of an apartment was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital after agencies responded to a fire in the person’s apartment Thursday.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Goose Valley Fire Department and Wyoming Regional EMS arrived on scene to a structure fire at 9:05 p.m. Thursday. An occupant of the North Brooks Street apartment building was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital by WREMS for precautionary observation after being found in a smoke-filled apartment, according to a media release by SFR Chief Gary Harnish.
Fire crews were met with a moderate amount of smoke issuing from a second floor apartment and found a single occupant inside. The occupant was quickly removed from the apartment and transferred to the waiting WREMS crew outside. Fire crews returned to locate the source of the fire, finding it to be a cooking pot on the stove with the burner still on. The pot was moved to the sink, cooled with water and the burner was turned off.
With the hazard mitigated, firefighters checked for fire extension and requested positive pressure ventilation to remove the smoke from the apartment, according to the release.
WREMS transported the occupant to SMH for precautionary observation due to the possibility of smoke inhalation. SFR stresses the importance of maintaining working smoke alarms for early detection of a fire. Unattended cooking is a leading cause of fires in the home, according to the release.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.