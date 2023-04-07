4-7 SFR brief.jpg
Wyoming Regional EMS and Sheridan Fire-Rescue vehicles outside a North Brooks Street apartment building Thursday, April 6. According to a media release by SFR Chief Gary Harnish, the fire was caused by unattended cooking on the stove and one occupant of the apartment was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for precautionary observation due to potential smoke inhalation.

 Photo courtesy | Chad Brutlag

SHERIDAN — One occupant of an apartment was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital after agencies responded to a fire in the person’s apartment Thursday. 

Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Goose Valley Fire Department and Wyoming Regional EMS arrived on scene to a structure fire at 9:05 p.m. Thursday. An occupant of the North Brooks Street apartment building was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital by WREMS for precautionary observation after being found in a smoke-filled apartment, according to a media release by SFR Chief Gary Harnish.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

