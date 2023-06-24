06.24 dobbs anniversary.jpg
Sheridan City Councilor Andrew Patceg recites the pledge of allegiance ahead of a regular meeting Monday, June 19, 2023. Patceg adds the phrase "born and unborn," to the end of the Pledge of Allegiance as a way to demonstrate respect, he said.

 Joseph Beaudet | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Councilor Andrew Patceg begins each regular meeting reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, with an addition.

“...With liberty and justice for all — born and unborn,” he says.

