SHERIDAN — Brooks Lake Lodge in Dubois has organized an online silent auction to benefit the family of Wyoming fallen hero Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum who was killed in Afghanistan Aug. 26.
With donations from many local businesses the auction site is now live, with experiences and items to bid on until Oct. 31.
All of the proceeds will go to the family of McCollum, including his wife, Gigi, and their newborn baby girl, Levi Rylee Rose McCollum.
The auction may be accessed online.
Guests can simply complete the easy registration on mobile or desktop, click on an item of interest and make an online bid. The current high bid will be shown for each item on the website, and the high bidder has the option to be notified if someone outbids them, allowing an opportunity to increase their bid. Starting bid prices are posted for items, and minimum bidding increment is $25.
Online bidding will end at midnight Oct. 31. The website also provides an easy way for people to make direct donations to the family.