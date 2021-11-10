SHERIDAN — Are you a fan of instant runoff voting, or do you prefer the current plurality system? Maybe you’re a recent convert to approval or score voting. No matter what method you prefer — or even if you have no preference, but are just curious to hear the arguments for and against each — an upcoming online debate will give you a chance to learn more about the various options.
As a follow-up to the voting methods educational event last month, Braver Angels of Montana and Wyoming, the League of Women Voters of Wyoming and the Wyoming Tribune Eagle invite all to join them for a moderated debate Nov. 14, from 2-4 p.m.
This online event is free of charge, but registration in advance is required.
What is a Braver Angels debate? According to the nonprofit, nonpartisan group’s website, it’s “a collaborative search for the truth. Many minds are better than one. Our commitment to intellectual humility is based on the idea that we still have so much to learn from one another. ...Our special parliamentary format encourages everyone to speak or ask questions, ensures civility in disagreement, and strives for learning and better understanding for all.”
Guided by a skilled moderator trained in the Braver Angels style, participants will engage around the following statement:
RESOLVED: We should change our election system to incorporate Instant Runoff Voting (i.e. Ranked Choice Voting).
If you or someone you know is interested in participating in this debate opportunity, encourage them to sign up. To prepare arguments or just to gather information about the various voting methods before the debate, see the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s YouTube page and watch a recording of the Oct. 24 educational program, which featured presentations by Professor Kal Munis from Montana and Matthew Link from Wyoming. For more information, contact any of the following: Kris Korfanta, Braver Angels Wyoming co-coordinator; Tom Brantley, Braver Angels Wyoming co-coordinator; or Janet Sedgley, Braver Angels Montana coordinator.