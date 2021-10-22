SHERIDAN — Braver Angels of Montana and Wyoming, the Wyoming League of Women Voters and the Wyoming Tribune Eagle will host “Alternative Voting Methods for Better Governance,” a two-part event evaluating the pros and cons of various popular voting methods.
Part one will be an educational presentation by experts on voting methods and the democratic process.
From 2-4 p.m. Oct. 24, Dr. Kal Munis and Matthew Link will explain what criteria should be used to evaluate voting methods, and how the most popular methods work and differ from each other.
Munis is an assistant professor of political science, a multi-generation Montana native and expert on Montana politics. Link is a University of Wyoming graduate who has made a deep study of voting methods and is a frequent presenter for Wyoming’s League of Women Voters. Part two will be a debate, tentatively set for 2-4 p.m. Nov. 14, in which you can participate and argue for and against various voting methods.
Both of these events are free of charge, but those planning to attend must register in advance to receive the Zoom links. To sign up for the Oct. 24 event, see tinyurl.com/BAvotingmethods.
For more information, contact Kris Korfanta, Braver Angels Wyoming co-coordinator, at kkorfanta@braverangels.org; Tom Brantley, Braver Angels Wyoming co-coordinator at tbrantley@braverangels.org; or Janet Sedgley, Braver Angels Montana coordinator, at jsedgley@braverangels.org.