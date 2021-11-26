SHERIDAN — Bronc Virtual — an online academy through Sheridan County School District 2 — has been up and running throughout the 2021-2022 school year, though staff altered initial plans to fit the scope of the program.
SCSD2 administrators brought on Sheridan High School Assistant Principal Steven Mayhue to head up the operation, one which he said relies heavily on a team of administrators, students, parents and educators to run successfully.
“When I use the word ‘I,’ that’s so not true,” Mayhue said. “There’s counselors, there’s teachers. It is such amazing teamwork that goes into this process. I just get to be the deliverer of good news. It’s pretty cool.”
Initially, SCSD2 administrators hoped to carry out a virtual version of Sheridan High School by utilizing interested faculty to teach partly online, partly in-person classes to virtual and in-person students. While those specifics did not make it to the final product, that’s the eventual hope of administrators, and a hybrid model still proves effective for some Bronc Virtual students.
“This is where we’re at today and what do we want to look at tomorrow? And where’s it going to be and where’s it going to lead to?” Mayhue said. “Having a teacher teach is the greatest thing ever. If we could have a teacher teach, that would be the most perfect scenario.”
Bronc Virtual runs with APEX software, which is content generated from a company that meets the standards of Wyoming Board of Education as well as SCSD2 standards for its students. Virtual students still test like in-person students, including statewide assessments and the ACT. If needed, students may work with assigned SHS faculty member Adam Martin to complete classwork assignments with in person assistance.
Bronc Virtual came to fruition with SCSD2 administration recognizing an opportunity to serve a population of students in need of alternative forms of education for miscellaneous reasons. When Mayhue reached out to all students who withdrew from SHS in the last year to determine why they dropped out of school, several cited health issues, while others needed to provide for family through working or care of younger siblings or older adults. The best part of Mayhue’s job, he said, includes catering schedules to fit the needs of these students and provide them access to important education.
“It’s really neat to build that schedule for them,” Mayhue said.
Mayhue has students on several different schedules, with some completely online, others completing core classes online and electives at SHS, and one student even aiming to complete a semester’s worth of work in half the time so they can attend in-person education again. Mayhue's ultimate goal, he said, is to keep students engaged by eventually returning them to an in-person class setting. While he said he understands not all students will be able to return to a brick-and-mortar educational setting, many of the Bronc Virtual students are completing degrees online where they otherwise would have had to drop out and potentially not earn a high school diploma.
Tweaks will continue to be made as student needs change, and Mayhue said the goal of the program would be to institute SHS educators and their curriculum directly into an online classroom setting, rather than rely on APEX, although it has proven to be a comparable alternative, Mayhue said.