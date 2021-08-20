Mike and Rita Onstott
Mike and Rita Onstott were married Aug. 20, 1949, in Gardiner, Montana, at the community church and will celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary this year.

They have three children — Marion and Roger Chisley, Michael and Penny Onstott and Michelle Brown and Steve Noble, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mike and Rita Onstott have lived in Sheridan since 1968. He worked for Montana-Dakota Utilities and she started the Children’s Center and Child Development Center.

Mike Onstott is also an instrument-rated pilot and the couple has four planes. They have also traveled to Hawaii, Germany, Scotland, England, New Zealand and Australia. Despite their travels, the couple always considers Sheridan home.

