SHERIDAN — Mike and Rita Onstott were married Aug. 20, 1949, in Gardiner, Montana, at the community church and will celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary this year.
They have three children — Marion and Roger Chisley, Michael and Penny Onstott and Michelle Brown and Steve Noble, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Mike and Rita Onstott have lived in Sheridan since 1968. He worked for Montana-Dakota Utilities and she started the Children’s Center and Child Development Center.
Mike Onstott is also an instrument-rated pilot and the couple has four planes. They have also traveled to Hawaii, Germany, Scotland, England, New Zealand and Australia. Despite their travels, the couple always considers Sheridan home.