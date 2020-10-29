SHERIDAN — Members of the Tongue River Pathway Committee hosted an open house with members of the public and consultants to discuss the next phases of a project that has been in the works more than a decade.
Since at least 2005, members of the Tongue River Valley community have discussed the possibility of building a pathway connecting Ranchester and Dayton. Erin Kilbride, executive director of the Tongue River Valley Community Center, said Wednesday that after years of searching for a champion of the project, the TRVCC has stepped up to fill that role.
Since then, a committee was formed to facilitate the project and grants have been secured through Wyoming Department of Transportation and the National Parks Service.
The open house meetings held Tuesday in Dayton and Wednesday in Ranchester aimed to update community members on the current status of the project and next steps.
WWC Engineering has taken on the task of conducting a feasibility study and examining possible routes for the pathway. The goal is to keep the pathway relatively near the highway to allow for use of existing rights of way. Both the north and south sides of the highway present design challenges, though, according to Cody Wyatt, project manager with WWC Engineering.
If the pathway runs along the north side of the highway, challenges would include being closer to the highway than is desirable in some areas, the crossing of Columbus Creek and other issues. On the south side of the highway, similar issues exist in some areas and at some point a signal crossing would be needed to switch to the north side of the highway.
Organizers of this week's meeting hoped to gather input from area residents regarding proposed designs and locations for the pathway. In addition, Kilbride said, they need community support to move forward.
The project is expected to cost roughly $3 million in total, though Wyatt said multiple funding options may be explored. Those include WYDOT programs, Wyoming Business Council grants, a grant through the state's Recreational Trail Program, U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development programs as well as private and nonprofit donations.
By the end of the year, a final report regarding the project will be submitted by WWC Engineering, allowing for the next phase — which will likely focus on funding — to begin in 2021.
"Pathways make communities better," Kilbride said.
The pathway connecting Dayton and Ranchester could provide a safer route for cyclists and pedestrians, an alternative to motorized travel, a recreational asset usable by locals and visitors, wildlife viewing opportunities and more.
She encouraged community members to share information about the project with neighbors and friends, ask questions of project team members and submit comments regarding the project by mail or through the project website, trvcc.org/trpathway.