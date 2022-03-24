SHERIDAN — Based on community input during the public comment period for the previously proposed site locations for the Sheridan vehicle maintenance shop, the Wyoming Military Department has been staffing a new location for the shop.
The Wyoming Military Department has a recommendation to site the facility adjacent to the already existing armory. Before finalizing the site selection, the department will host another open house with the Sheridan community to receive any final community feedback.
MG Greg Porter, the adjutant general for Wyoming, will be in Sheridan along with the WYMD team to host another open house from 4-6 p.m. March 29 at the Sheridan Armory with an informal presentation of the proposed site location at 5 p.m. There will be the opportunity to ask questions and provide input.
The armory is located at 3219 Coffeen Ave.