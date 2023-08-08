SHERIDAN — The medical malpractice civil case against Sheridan Orthopedic Associates P.C. and Dr. Brian Laman went to trial Monday with a jury of 12. Plaintiff Mary Moore alleges Laman declined to operate on a fracture sustained to her left wrist in 2017, resulting in permanent arthritis and malformation of bone.

One juror was struck off the jury shortly before opening statements began for presenting her unwillingness to serve. Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips said she doesn't want this action to set a precedent and would not typically excuse a juror after already having been selected, but the actions of the juror could prejudice the entire jury. Phillips noted the juror had multiple opportunities to express her unwillingness to serve on the jury, which she did not take.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you