SHERIDAN — The medical malpractice civil case against Sheridan Orthopedic Associates P.C. and Dr. Brian Laman went to trial Monday with a jury of 12. Plaintiff Mary Moore alleges Laman declined to operate on a fracture sustained to her left wrist in 2017, resulting in permanent arthritis and malformation of bone.
One juror was struck off the jury shortly before opening statements began for presenting her unwillingness to serve. Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips said she doesn't want this action to set a precedent and would not typically excuse a juror after already having been selected, but the actions of the juror could prejudice the entire jury. Phillips noted the juror had multiple opportunities to express her unwillingness to serve on the jury, which she did not take.
Plaintiff’s attorney Jon Moyers and defendant’s attorney Scott Ortiz both agreed the juror should be struck. Moyers recommended the one alternate serve in her place and should the court lose another juror, Moyers said he would be willing to accept a unanimous vote from a jury of 11.
Moyers began his opening statement establishing Moore’s background in Sheridan and with the case. Moyers said Moore was born and raised in Sheridan and has been active and employed her whole life and had never experienced any issues with her wrist. Moore was injured May 21, 2017 due to a fall while visiting her son in Billings.
Moore was seen for her injury at Billings Clinic Urgent Care and X-rays revealed Moore had fractured her left wrist and the injury had an impaction to it, meaning the force of the fall caused the bones to push into each other. Moyers said Moore was then referred to the Billings Clinic Orthopedic Dept. but chose to follow up with her surgeon in Sheridan because she didn’t think it would make a difference in the outcome of her case.
Moyers alleged Laman did not follow the standard of practice for a radial-distal fracture by neglecting to examine the extent of the fracture to determine whether it should be treated with surgery or a cast. Laman recommended treating the injury with a cast upon Moore’s initial visit the day after the injury and continued to recommend non-operative treatment when Moore returned with complaints of tingling, numbness and pain.
Moore was seen by four different specialists at Billings Clinic between Oct. 26, 2017, and Aug. 8, 2018, the final appointment of which resulted in the conclusion by Dr. Barry Smith that the non-operative approach to Moore’s treatment had caused misalignment and radiocarpal arthritis, both permanent conditions.
Moyer said Moore is now left with decreased motion, chronic pain, tingling and numbness and limited options for treatment.
In the opening statement for the defense, Ortiz said distal-radial fractures are the most common bone fracture and therefore the most well researched. Because of this, the surgical procedure required to mend a distal-radial fracture is routine and commonly performed, begging the question of why Laman would decline to perform it unless it was truly unnecessary. Ortiz said Laman didn’t think surgery was the best course of action because of the nature of the fracture.
Ortiz said posttraumatic arthritis is a common long term consequence of distal-radial fractures in patients older than 55 with or without surgery. The damage was done the minute the injury occurred and would not have changed with operative care, Ortiz said, adding Laman could not have predicted the severity of Moore’s lasting symptoms.
Ortiz said Laman more than met the standard of care and wants to do his best for his patients, but Moore had a bad outcome with a bad fracture that no physician could control. Opening statements concluded Monday evening and the court went into recess. The trial continues Tuesday morning with the plaintiff’s witnesses.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.